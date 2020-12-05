Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.04.

Zillow Group stock opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

