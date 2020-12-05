Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 56,009 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

