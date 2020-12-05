Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Zogenix by 336.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $3,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,074,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 57,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

