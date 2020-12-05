zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.25 ($167.35).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €152.00 ($178.82) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €151.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.64. zooplus AG has a one year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a one year high of €171.00 ($201.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

