13,191 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $2,512,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

NYSE KSU opened at $194.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.45.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

