181,453 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,890,000.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $62.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

