183 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.95.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,334.62 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,289.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,190.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

