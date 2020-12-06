2,090 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $120.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

