3,031,695 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,031,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,843,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $53,033,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $32,582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $7,924,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $13,041,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $129,523,000.

BEKE opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.42. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. 86 Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. China International Capital assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

