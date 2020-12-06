AB Volvo (publ)’s (VLVLY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.47.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

