Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $115.15 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

