Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

AKRO stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $989.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,512,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after buying an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 165,472 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

