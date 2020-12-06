Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 64,349 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,671 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 64,349 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Citrix Systems worth $20,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 79.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $74,632,000 after purchasing an additional 239,436 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,666,329 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

