Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,343 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.81% of Trupanion worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $95.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,807.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $295,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,988,145. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

