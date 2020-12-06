AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,534,684.83 in Stock

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 428,713 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $5,534,684.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,572 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $227,368.88.
  • On Thursday, October 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 395,983 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $4,102,383.88.
  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $548,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $10.55.
  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,167 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $86,080.18.

AMCI Acquisition stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in AMCI Acquisition by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,601,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 1,264,800 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in AMCI Acquisition by 932.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 612,654 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in AMCI Acquisition by 16.7% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,092,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 298,783 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMCI Acquisition by 269.8% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

