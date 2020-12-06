AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,534,684.83 in Stock

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 428,713 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $5,534,684.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,572 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $227,368.88.
- On Thursday, October 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 395,983 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $4,102,383.88.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $548,000.00.
- On Friday, September 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $10.55.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,167 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $86,080.18.
AMCI Acquisition stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.
AMCI Acquisition Company Profile
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.