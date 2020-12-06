Analyzing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and China YiBai United Guarantee International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 China YiBai United Guarantee International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than China YiBai United Guarantee International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and China YiBai United Guarantee International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $152.95 million 0.86 -$1.76 million $0.06 88.33 China YiBai United Guarantee International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China YiBai United Guarantee International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China YiBai United Guarantee International has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and China YiBai United Guarantee International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -26.61% -12.12% -2.43% China YiBai United Guarantee International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medallion Financial beats China YiBai United Guarantee International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc., a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing. In addition, its services cover investment banking, fund management, and security services. China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

