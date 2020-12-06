Analyzing XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get XT Energy Group alerts:

This table compares XT Energy Group and Regal Beloit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42% Regal Beloit 5.57% 8.55% 4.47%

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XT Energy Group and Regal Beloit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Beloit 0 3 4 0 2.57

Regal Beloit has a consensus price target of $107.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.80%. Given Regal Beloit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Beloit is more favorable than XT Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XT Energy Group and Regal Beloit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $53.13 million 1.00 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Regal Beloit $3.24 billion 1.46 $238.90 million $5.49 21.27

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Summary

Regal Beloit beats XT Energy Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XT Energy Group

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, blowers, and precision stator and rotor kits. The Industrial Systems segment offers AC motors for industrial applications; electric alternators for prime and standby power applications to data centers, marine, agriculture, healthcare, mobile, and defense markets; and power generation switchgear for prime and standby power, distributed generation, and cogeneration applications, as well as residential, automatic, and bypass isolation transfer switches. The Climate Solutions segment provides fractional motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as fractional horsepower motors for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heater, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment offers mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc, diaphragms, gear and flexible couplings, transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, and components; and worm gearing, shaft configuration, helical offset, concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products, as well as modular plastic belts, conveying chains, and hydraulic pump drives. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metal, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end-users through a network of direct and independent sales representatives, and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for XT Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XT Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.