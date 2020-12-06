Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Apollo Endosurgery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

