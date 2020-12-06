Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

APEN stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

