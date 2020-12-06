Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other research firms have also commented on APDN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of APDN opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

