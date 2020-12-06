Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APDN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of APDN opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

