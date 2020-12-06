Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616,709 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 757,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Applied Materials worth $215,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

