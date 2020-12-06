Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AQMS. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.