Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

AQMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.