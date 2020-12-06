AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

