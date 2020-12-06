B. Riley Boosts XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $44.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

XPEL opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. XPEL has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,791 shares of company stock worth $10,099,610 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

