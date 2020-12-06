Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.78. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

