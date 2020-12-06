Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.78. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit