Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 156.93 ($2.05).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 148.62 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.84.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

