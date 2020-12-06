Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. provides crop productivity solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., formerly known as Labor Smart Inc., is based in Rosario, Argentina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

