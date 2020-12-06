Boston Partners Has $1.54 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $378.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $382.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,510 shares of company stock worth $28,684,229 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

