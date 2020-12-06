Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

