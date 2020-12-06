Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stake Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $179,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,185,000 after buying an additional 2,095,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,482,000 after buying an additional 1,755,668 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,059,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after buying an additional 569,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

BIP stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -189.48 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

