Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 12,900 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

