Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Celanese stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $138.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.