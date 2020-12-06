Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.