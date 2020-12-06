Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

