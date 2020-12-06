Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

