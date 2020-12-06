Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.76 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.