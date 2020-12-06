Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

