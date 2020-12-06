Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

