Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $38.84 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

