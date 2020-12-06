Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in News were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 3,154.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 59.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.