Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Loews by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 30.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 78.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

