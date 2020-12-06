Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,829.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,227 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,987. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $128.69 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

