Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.45 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,717,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $363.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.80. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

