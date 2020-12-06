Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.