Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

