Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $101.34 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

