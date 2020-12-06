Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC grew its position in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 127.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.