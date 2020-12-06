Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

